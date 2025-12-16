A Stargate Veteran's Netflix Time Travel Series Is A Must-Watch For Sci-Fi Fans

You might know Brad Wright as the co-creator of the iconic "Stargate SG-1," which ran for 10 seasons on the SyFy channel. Turns out, "SG-1" was so widely loved that it warranted several offshoot stories, including "Stargate Atlantis" and "Stargate Universe." Wright was also involved in the creation of these later entries, which essentially shaped the ethos of "Stargate" and its ever-evolving lore. There's a level of tonal variety here, as "Stargate Universe" deliberately moved away from the cautious optimism of its predecessors and embraced a more bleak worldview. But Wright created a completely different kind of sci-fi series in 2016 — his "Travelers" helms a rather straightforward story, but doubles down on the optimism about humanity's shared future.

"Travelers" ran for three seasons: the first two were co-produced by Netflix and Showcase, while the third season saw the streaming platform as its sole broadcaster/distributor. It is, primarily, a time travel show, but don't expect convoluted storylines or red herrings like in "Continuum" or "Dark." Wright's 2016 series doesn't dwell too much on the science, as it's preoccupied with introducing fun twists into its post-apocalyptic premise. In this future, human society is on the brink of collapse, which prompts special operatives — yes, you guessed it, "travelers" — to send their consciousness back in time. These transfers are made into host bodies that will die soon to prevent untoward time paradoxes caused by potential timeline manipulation.

A self-serious series would've opted for a more sophisticated transfer process, but "Travelers" makes these scientific aspects wacky and fun. We're also not immediately told why the future needs saving, which helps retain intrigue throughout the initial episodes. But what makes this series a must-watch?