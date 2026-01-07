This Stephen King Time Travel Miniseries From J. J. Abrams Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

These days, we're used to streaming services drawing attention for their new original movies and series, with Netflix being no exception. Their recent drop of the fifth season of "Stranger Things" has been a massive success, viewership-wise. It's important to remember, however, that the appeal of services like Netflix is not just seeing whatever the latest movie or series they've produced, but to see other things that they have made newly available, especially stuff you may have missed the first time around. For the most part, big movies and popular, long-running TV shows are always going to be in the pop culture conversation, and thus, there will likely be a place to catch them. Yet the more one-off projects run the risk of being forgotten, especially something like a limited series.

That's why I wanted to highlight the news that, amongst the group of new films and shows available on Netflix this month, is a limited series which I absolutely love: "11.22.63," which ran for 8 episodes as a Hulu exclusive back in 2016. The series is an adaptation of the 2011 Stephen King novel of the same name, and was developed by showrunner Bridget Carpenter. J.J. Abrams (who's currently working on the Glen Powell-starring "The Great Beyond") and his Bad Robot company produced. As the title suggests, the premise involves a modern-day school teacher, Jake Epping (James Franco), desperately seeking to try and prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy after a friend reveals that a time portal to 1960 exists in their small Maine town.

The miniseries works both as one extended, serialized story as well as an episodic experience. It feels like an encapsulation of the sorts of stories that King excels at: there's speculative sci-fi, heartfelt romance, and mysterious supernatural occurrences all in the same show, and this alone makes it a must-watch.