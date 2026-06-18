John Wayne's Dirty Harry-Style Action Thriller Is One Of His Best Non-Western Movies

John Wayne made lots of great movies during his career, but he's primarily known for war films and Westerns. Both of these genres typically involve lots of gunplay, so it's hardly surprising that The Duke also excelled in action thrillers like Douglas Hickox's "Brannigan." Sadly, not enough people talk about this gem when assessing Wayne's filmography, but fans of hard-boiled cinema will have a blast with it.

"Brannigan" is one of many actioners that came out in the 1970s that seemingly aimed to capitalize on the success of the "Dirty Harry" movie franchise. In it, Wayne plays the eponymous Chicago cop who travels to merry old London to bring back a mobster. However, Brannigan's renegade style of policing doesn't go down well with London's finest, causing him to butt heads with Richard Attenborough's Commander Charles Swann. The Brits are a civilized bunch, whereas Wayne's detective is a trigger-happy rogue who gets into the odd bar fight.

Imagine a more lighthearted Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) wreaking havoc in the United Kingdom, and that's "Brannigan" in a nutshell. But a "Dirty Harry" knockoff really suits Wayne's rough-and-tumble sensibilities, and the dynamic between his and Attenborough's characters makes for a great strange bedfellows pairing. What's more, it isn't the only Wayne flick of this ilk if fans are in the mood for a double bill of underrated machismo movies.