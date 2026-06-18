John Wayne's Dirty Harry-Style Action Thriller Is One Of His Best Non-Western Movies
John Wayne made lots of great movies during his career, but he's primarily known for war films and Westerns. Both of these genres typically involve lots of gunplay, so it's hardly surprising that The Duke also excelled in action thrillers like Douglas Hickox's "Brannigan." Sadly, not enough people talk about this gem when assessing Wayne's filmography, but fans of hard-boiled cinema will have a blast with it.
"Brannigan" is one of many actioners that came out in the 1970s that seemingly aimed to capitalize on the success of the "Dirty Harry" movie franchise. In it, Wayne plays the eponymous Chicago cop who travels to merry old London to bring back a mobster. However, Brannigan's renegade style of policing doesn't go down well with London's finest, causing him to butt heads with Richard Attenborough's Commander Charles Swann. The Brits are a civilized bunch, whereas Wayne's detective is a trigger-happy rogue who gets into the odd bar fight.
Imagine a more lighthearted Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) wreaking havoc in the United Kingdom, and that's "Brannigan" in a nutshell. But a "Dirty Harry" knockoff really suits Wayne's rough-and-tumble sensibilities, and the dynamic between his and Attenborough's characters makes for a great strange bedfellows pairing. What's more, it isn't the only Wayne flick of this ilk if fans are in the mood for a double bill of underrated machismo movies.
Brannigan is one of two Dirty Harry knockoffs in John Wayne's filmography
John Wayne famously turned down "Dirty Harry" — because of Frank Sinatra. Wayne was upset that the "My Way" hitmaker was offered the role of Harry Callahan first, so he rejected it when the opportunity arose. At the time, Wayne and Sinatra had been long-term enemies, so The Duke was never going to accept a part that his nemesis deemed unworthy.
Fortunately, "Dirty Harry" knockoffs were en vogue in the '70s, so Wayne got to strut his stuff in some pretty great cop movies all the same. Prior to "Brannigan," he graced "McQ," which sees him play a detective who uncovers corruption in the force while investigating his partner's assassination. "McQ" boasts more twists and turns than "Brannigan," but both films easily hang out in the same wheelhouse.
Sadly, "McQ" and "Brannigan" were among Wayne's final roles, as the actor passed away in 1979. Still, these flicks proved that there is more to his oeuvre than wearing stetsons and riding horses, so check them out if you're in the mood for a good time.