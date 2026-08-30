A Marvel TV Show Ripped Off One Of Steven Spielberg's Most Underrated Movies

While the tiff between Steven Spielberg, George Eckstein, and "The Incredible Hulk" team was short-lived, the repercussions of it had a much greater effect. During the 1960s, Universal Pictures merged with the MCA corporation, and over the next couple decades, the company beefed up its television division in a big way. Universal/MCA became the largest provider of television programs to the various networks, and this success gave them the boldness to do some fairly unusual (if not shady) things with their material. One of these things was the editing of bizarre edited-for-television versions of theatrically released films. Several of these TV versions simply had awkward voiceovers and deleted scenes added in, while some rare cases saw brand new material edited into the film in a manner which feels dubious at best.

Given how such occurrences were happening in Universal/MCA's editorial department at the time, it's no wonder why Ken Johnson was taken aback at lifting sequences from "Duel" and using them in "The Incredible Hulk." While other, less influential filmmakers simply had to sit by and let things like this happen, Spielberg helpfully set an example by contractually stipulating that nothing of the sort could be done to the films he made for Universal again. As the director stated in the NYT article:

"...no one can cannibalize my films and regurgitate them into some other show. I'd hate to see the mother ship from 'Close Encounters' land on 'Laverne and Shirley' five years from now."

Fortunately, the practice of using huge chunks of films or TV for stock footage has significantly lessened. The powers that be are now all too aware that audiences remember old films and shows more than they ever used to.