A Gunsmoke Actor Starred In Steven Spielberg's Often Overlooked First Movie

Pinpointing the exact work where a director's filmography begins is tricky, if only because it's very rare for a filmmaker to jump directly into making their first feature. The majority of filmmakers get what amounts to a sort of cinematic rolling start: either they make one or several short films, or they start in television, or they gain experience through years of commercials and/or music videos, or some combination of all of the above before they get the chance at a proper full-length feature. Most filmographies tend to overlook a TV movie as a proper feature debut, and in 2025 terms this is a glaring oversight, particularly as film and television production have now reached a flattening point where they resemble each other very closely. This wasn't necessarily the case, however, in a pre-"prestige TV" era. Television, unlike film, was generally considered to be a more disposable medium, and that's why television (including TV movies) was considered not to be a true director's showcase.

However, while Spielberg's first expressly made-for-cinemas feature would be 1974's "The Sugarland Express," "Duel" earns its spot as his very first movie for two important reasons. One is that Spielberg insisted on bringing a maximum of creativity and production value to the film, and insisted on shooting the movie completely on location even though the budget was small and the shoot time allotted was just 13 days. Even though the young director indeed needed three additional days to complete principal photography, he so impressed the crew and producers by his efforts to make "Duel" all that it could be (as opposed to lazily shooting it via a combination of plate photography and studio-based rear projection) that they didn't shut him down.

The other reason "Duel" deserves credit as Spielberg's first movie is that, at least in Europe, Australia, and some areas of the US, it technically is. The success of the 74-minute TV movie broadcast version granted Spielberg another two days of shooting to expand the film to 90 minutes, and that version was released in theaters in the aforementioned territories. It's also the version that has endured on home media ever since (though the latest 4K UHD release includes the notably different and shorter broadcast cut as an extra). That's only fitting, because in every way, from the tone to the innovative camerawork and sound design to Weaver's character being the first in a long line of Spielberg's absentee father figures, "Duel" is where Spielberg the movie maker begins.