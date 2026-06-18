Clint Eastwood And Charles Bronson Only Worked Together Once On This Western Series

Clint Eastwood is a legend who needs no introduction. He's an icon of cinema, both as an actor and director, with his work in movies like "Dirty Harry" and "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly" giving him immortal status. His true breakout role came on the Western TV show "Rawhide," which also started Eastwood down the path to becoming a director. But as the show was nearing its conclusion, Eastwood crossed paths with another legend of the screen.

"Rawhide" ran for eight seasons and a whopping 217 episodes. Eastwood was a part of every single one of them as Rowdy Yates. Turning Eastwood into a cowboy took some trickery from the crew, but they pulled it off and the actor very convincingly wore the cowboy boots for a long time. The show, generally speaking, focuses on the challenges of drovers and cattle drivers moving cattle across the country.

The episodes are pretty formulaic (it was a simpler time), with the group generally happening upon people on the trail, getting involved in their affairs. Either that or members of the crew would get themselves into trouble in a town they happened to be near. It was one of these "getting into trouble" setups that allowed Eastwood to cross paths with Charles Bronson.

"Duel at Daybreak" was the 214th episode of the series, meaning it came right towards the end of its run. In retrospect, it was hugely consequential as it marks the only time that Eastwood and Bronson shared the screen in a scripted movie or TV show.