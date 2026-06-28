What Happens To Star Trek's Prisoners? Federation Penal Colonies Explained

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Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

As Sigmund Freud pointed out in his book "Civilization and its Discontents," humans will, by dint of their own uncontrollable instincts, always rail against the conformity demanded by an organized civilization. Our pleasure principle is always going to be butting heads with the frustrations of reality. This proves to be true even in the utopian future of "Star Trek," as evidenced by the franchise's many mentions of Federation penal colonies. "Star Trek" may take place in a time when money and war have been replaced by diplomacy and working for the common good, but it seems that there will still be those who are driven into a life of crime.

Little screen time has been devoted to Federation penal colonies. In the original series episode "Dagger of the Mind," the Enterprise visits a colony for the criminally insane, for instance, but that wasn't a common prison. In the (mistake-riddled) pilot episode of "Star Trek: Voyager," Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) visits Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill) in a penal colony, and it looks pastoral and comfy, like it was filmed in Los Angeles's Griffith Park. The fact that the makers of "Star Trek" rarely spent time in Federation prisons was, perhaps, a sign that civilization had fewer discontents in the future.

Of course, one cannot tell exciting crime stories without a prison system in place. This article will delve into the nature of Federation penal colonies, and how they are devoted not to punitive measures, but rehabilitation — at least within the Federation. Other non-Federation worlds have rather harsh prisons and labor camps still in operation.