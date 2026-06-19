Leviticus Is One Of The Best Horror Movies Of 2026, And It'll Also Make You Cry

The first girl I ever kissed was taken out of public school by her parents and sent to a private Catholic school in an attempt to curb her budding lesbianism "before it was too late." We reconnected by chance over a decade later. She's still not straight, because conversion therapy is nothing more than costly, church-sanctioned child abuse. I am extremely privileged to have been born into an affirming family who never made me feel bad about being a lesbian, but it was hard not to internalize what had happened to her as being my fault. If there wasn't anything wrong with being gay as my parents had told me, why did my crush get sent away? Why were her parents so desperate to "fix" her? Those questions haunted me for years.

Adrian Chiarella's feature directorial debut "Leviticus" channels that turmoil into a supernatural horror story where two teenage boys — Naim (Joe Bird) and Ryan (Stacy Clausen) — are forced into an experimental form of conversion therapy "deliverance healing" that manifests a shape-shifting entity that exclusively appears as the person they most desire; each other. Comparisons to the equally terrifying "It Follows" are inevitable, but the queerness of "Leviticus" inherently raises the stakes because Naim and Ryan are living in fear long before the entity arrives. They are forced to steal kisses in an abandoned mill and spend one-on-one time together in the rural outskirts of their small Australian town away from the judgmental eye of their religious community, who view brutality as an acceptable way to "deal" with people like them.

And this entity's arrival has stripped them of the sanctuary and solace they found with one another. As the film declares textually, "This is what they wanted ... us to be scared of each other."