Tom Holland Knows Who The Next Spider-Man Should Be (And He's Perfect)

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe falling from grace and audiences tiring of superhero movies in general, we're almost certainly about to see a major shift in the cinematic landscape. Should Tom Holland's Spider-Man become a casualty of that shift, or when he inevitably becomes too old to play the role, Holland knows exactly who should replace him: "Adolescence" star Owen Cooper. The chilling Netflix limited series filmed in one take was one of the best shows of 2025, and a big part of that was down to Cooper's revelatory performance as 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller. If Hollywood wasn't considering him as a potential Spidey replacement before, they definitely should after Holland's suggestion.

In an interview with Esquire, Holland — who's starring in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" — was asked who he thought might make a good successor. "Owen Cooper would be awesome," he said. "Obviously he's super-talented and the talk of the town right now." Indeed, Cooper shot to fame after his "Adolescence" performance, which earned him Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA awards. He was the youngest male actor to win in every one of those instances. Incredibly, "Adolescence" represented Cooper's screen debut.

The now 16-year-old (perfect Peter Parker-age, by the way) deserved every one of those awards, delivering a stunningly naturalistic performance in a show that required its stars to perform flawlessly throughout single takes. Not only did Cooper hold his own against established greats like his co-star Stephen Graham, he arguably stole the entire show with his portrayal of a troubled teen contaminated by the ideology of the so-called "manosphere." Of course, the Spider-Man story isn't quite the same, but Cooper has more than proved his worth when it comes to playing teenage outsiders.