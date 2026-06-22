It's Time To Debunk The Most Ridiculous Piece Of Titanic Trivia On The Internet

In the nearly 30 years since James Cameron's "Titanic" became a pop culture behemoth, several stories about its production have surfaced, circulated, and recirculated. Kate Winslet got hypothermia from being in the cold water for too long. The movie's awful alternate ending nearly ruined all the goodwill the film had built. Someone dosed the set's chowder with PCP.

Over the past several months, another narrative has taken hold online, this one involving the sex scene between Rose (Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) in the backseat of the car belowdecks. If you Google the phrase "Titanic handprint," you'll likely see a bunch of images of the famous shot of the steamy hand making contact with the car's window, but more than one of those images — and the AI Overview, if you're unlucky enough to get one — will purport to tell you a surprising fact: That hand doesn't belong to Kate Winslet, but to James Cameron himself.

This piece of trivia has proliferated across Reddit, TikTok, Twitter/X, Instagram, and YouTube (it's been seen over 25 million times on the latter platform alone), often with accompanying text explaining how the moment went down on the set.

"James Cameron did it himself," one reads, "not trusting the actors to get the 'perfect' shot."

"Cameron used his own hand for the shot because he wanted a very specific movement and framing for the scene," reads another.

"He wanted the moment to feel raw, urgent, and real," reads a third, "so instead of staging it with an actor, he stepped in himself and pressed his hand against the glass to get the exact look and intensity he envisioned."

As you've likely surmised by now, this trivia is total nonsense. James Cameron did not, in fact, insert himself into the sex scene in "Titanic," get into character as Rose DeWitt Bukater, and slap his own hand against that steamy glass. But after several days of bafflement and some research, I think I've managed to figure out how this bit of incorrect trivia took hold.