James Cameron Almost Played An Important Role In John Carpenter's The Thing

It's hard to picture two directors as different as James Cameron and John Carpenter. They've worked in similar genres (sci-fi and horror), but their attitudes lie on opposite poles. Cameron, who's famously an intense director, is still in the game and always innovating to make his "Avatar" movies exactly the way he wants to.

Carpenter, meanwhile, is in his "doesn't give an f" era. He's retired (his last film was 2010's "The Ward") because he'd rather play video games and collect royalties. And who can blame him? The man changed the horror game while dropping masterpiece after masterpiece in the '80s (see our list of the best John Carpenter movies here). He's earned time to enjoy the leisurely fruits of his success.

Would you believe that Cameron and Carpenter have worked together before? In 1981, while Cameron was a special effects grunt at New World Pictures (founded by B-movie king Roger Corman), he worked on Carpenter's dystopian action movie "Escape From New York" as a matte painter and member of the special effects team. "[Cameron] was the resident genius. Everybody was talking about how good he was," Carpenter recalled in a behind-the-scenes feature included with the 2018 4k re-release of "Escape From New York."

Cameron and Carpenter's paths almost crossed again on Carpenter's 1982 horror film "The Thing." For the 40th anniversary of "The Thing" in 2022, writer Josh Weiss assembled an oral history published on Syfy (the article has been updated with later interviews since its original publication). Had things gone another way, Cameron would've designed the movie's title card. The title card probably wouldn't have looked much different in this counterfactual, though, since Cameron would have made it to Carpenter's specifications.