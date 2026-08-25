Star Trek: Voyager's Showrunner Thought The Show Failed In Being The Franchise's X-Files

The premise of "Star Trek: Voyager" is daring and unique on paper. Thanks to the machinations of a godlike alien, the USS Voyager is whisked clear across the Milky Way in a matter of seconds and left stranded in the Delta Quadrant, a place where no one has ever heard of Starfleet, the Federation, or Earth. This means the Voyager and its crew are completely alone, having to defend themselves and replenish their ship's resources with no hope of receiving backup.

To make matters worse, much of the Voyager's crew is killed during its displacement, forcing the survivors to take on a ship of Federation-hating Maquis terrorists to fill out their numbers. This, in turn, creates a lot of interpersonal conflicts between Voyager's Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and the Maquis leader Chakotay (Robert Beltran). Between all this and the Voyager traveling through a mysterious part of space, the show promises to be much weirder and wilder than other "Star Trek" series in the early going.

Sadly, a lot of the show's promise is nixed as it goes along. For one, dwindling supplies is rarely an issue for the Voyager. Additionally, the Maquis conflict is more or less solved by the end of the pilot episode when Chakotay readily becomes Janeway's first officer.

As for "Voyager" taking place in "a weird part of space," it turns out it isn't so weird. Indeed, the Voyager frequently runs into the same kinds of aliens that could easily appear on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Showrunner Brannon Braga, in particular, felt that "Voyager" should have been much more eerie and strange, as he explained in a 1996 issue of Sci-Fi Universe Magazine. Essentially, he thought "Voyager" should have been more like the "Star Trek" version of "The X-Files" but came up short.