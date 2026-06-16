Clint Eastwood Asked Matt Damon A Difficult Question On Their First Day Working Together

Matt Damon has worked with Clint Eastwood twice in his career. In 2010's "Hereafter," Damon played an American factory worker with a direct line to the afterlife. In 2009's "Invictus," however, he played a South African and worked incredibly hard on perfecting the accent ahead of filming. After all, why wouldn't you try to impress the great Clint Eastwood on your first project together? The thing is, Eastwood has never been one to dilly-dally on-set, and if the accent is good enough for him to maintain his famous one-take approach — well, then that's exactly what he's gonna do.

"Invictus" is based on John Carlin's 2008 book "Playing the Enemy: Nelson Mandela and the Game That Made a Nation," and sees Damon portray rugby player and captain of the country's national team Francois Pienaar. Clearly, the actor took his role seriously. During an appearance on "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," Damon spoke about having worked on the South African accent for six months with dialect coach Tim Monich. "He would come, and from 9 to 5, Monday through Friday, we would work on this accent," Damon recalled. "Because South Africans speak English, it's like their tongue does the exact opposite thing that ours does [...] it was a lot of work." After drilling the accent for six months, Damon was ready. But he'd soon learn that actors rarely get second chances on a Clint Eastwood set.

After Damon did his first-ever take on "Invictus," he was ready to go again, and told his director, only for Eastwood to ask him why he wanted to waste everybody's time.