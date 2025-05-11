Clint Eastwood's Historical Sports Movie Is An Underrated Gem With A Pair Of A-Listers

International football (soccer) and rugby trace their roots back to mid-19th Century Britain when the two sports diverged. The differences were codified when a group of students calling themselves the Football Association set down the Cambridge Rules in 1863, with one key point outlawing the use of hands to carry the ball. This drove a major wedge and advocates of the Rugby style of football (named after the school) went on to form the Rugby Union in 1870. A further split in the rugby faction led to Rugby League and Rugby Union. Football and Rugby League would become sports of the working class, while Rugby is perceived as more of an elitist game, played in public schools and at international tournaments. These class distinctions remained as football and rugby spread around the world, as summed up by the witticism: "Football is a gentleman's game played by hooligans; rugby is a hooligan's game played by gentlemen."

That line is used in "Invictus," Clint Eastwood's sturdy sports biopic charting the rise of the South African rugby team to (spoiler alert) unexpected World Cup glory in 1995. It's worth delving into that little bit of history about the two sports because the director uses it to outline the class divide in the country at the time, which was also split along racial lines during the long years of Apartheid. The film opens in 1990; on one side of a road, we see well-scrubbed white players in rugby training. Across the road, a group of Black kids are kicking a football about on a scrappy patch of grass. Along that road comes a motorcade with the newly-freed Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman), greeted with cheers by the footballers and frowns by the rugby team.

This scene might be a little on-the-nose, but it serves its purpose well. After all, Eastwood has a lot to pack into a two-hour movie, and he is tackling two subjects that the average cinema-goer in the United States may well know little about: South African politics and rugby. This underrated historical gem is as much a Mandela biopic as it is a sports flick, so how do the two halves play out?