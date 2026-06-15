Game Of Thrones: Tyrion Lannister's Downfall Can Be Traced Back To One Moment

It is a truth universally acknowledged — to me, at least — that the final season of "Game of Thrones" is a mess, and I'd take that even further: the final two seasons of the show based on George R.R. Martin's novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire" are a total mess. A big reason for that is the rampant character assassinations that play out over the final few seasons of "Game of Thrones," and that includes Tyrion Lannister, the character immortalized by Emmy winner Peter Dinklage.

I'm going to rewind even further back than Seasons 7 and 8 of "Game of Thrones." Tyrion acts pretty nonsensical at the beginning of Season 5. His arc in that particular season begins after he crosses the Narrow Sea with Varys (Conleth Hill) — a journey they only undertake because, in the Season 4 premiere, a wrongfully incarcerated Tyrion escapes from prison, kills his lover Shae (Sibel Kekilli) and his own father Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), and then flees the Westerosi capital of King's Landing. (To be fair to Tyrion, Tywin put his youngest son on trial for the murder of Jack Gleeson's disgusting King Joffrey Baratheon — a crime that Tyrion did not commit — and Shae betrayed him during the trial, but still. Tyrion does murder two people on his way out of town.) After Varys and Tyrion arrive in Pentos, Tyrion escapes from the cargo box where he lived in secret and pukes wine all over the place. That's sort of a perfect metaphor for his character trajectory from that point onwards.

Things do work out for Tyrion outside of the confines of Westeros in that he meets Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and is named as her Hand of the Queen. Still, starting in Season 5, he just behaves ridiculously, and it's so disappointing.