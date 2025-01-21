Why Did Shae Betray Tyrion Lannister On Game Of Thrones?

Shae — who, like Cher, doesn't have a last name — keeps her past pretty close to the vest, but we do know that she comes from the Free City of Lorath and has traveled through Volantis and Dorne. A sex worker by trade, Shae is a "camp-follower" until she meets Tyrion, and after the Lannisters emerge victorious from the Battle of the Green Fork — the battle Tyrion fights after spending his first night with Shae — she sticks with him before the two decamp to King's Landing, where Tyrion is set to serve as Hand of the King to his nephew King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) in his father Tywin's (Charles Dance) stead.

So is Shae at all different in George R.R. Martin's books? In an interview with Jennifer Vineyard in Vulture after the season 4 finale (more on that later), Sibel Kekilli said that she put her on spin on Shae in the show (which is easy to do when you consider that Shae is not a "POV character," meaning that she floats around in Tyrion's point-of-view chapters but never gets a voice of her own in the novels). When Vineyard pointed out that Shae seems to genuinely love Tyrion in the show — whereas in the books, she's much more transactional and "professional" as a sex worker — Kekilli replied, "Yes, that's true. When I met George R.R. Martin for the first time, he said, 'Oh Sibel, your Shae is better than my Shae.' It was a really big honor when he told me that. But even though [showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] changed Shae in the show, it had to come to the same end, somehow." Not only that, but Kekilli said she approached the character with an air of mystery: "So I understood her, more than if I were to think like a fan. If I were to think like a fan, I wouldn't understand her."