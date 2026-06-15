The Bear Detail That Makes Rewatching The Show Way More Rewarding
Christopher Storer's restaurant drama "The Bear" became the biggest thing since sliced bread when it first premiered in 2022 ... and there's one detail from Season 1 that means a lot not just for the show's narrative, but the series itself.
To be fair, this detail isn't small; it's a pivotal twist during the Season 1 finale, "Braciole." Still, when you rewatch this episode and then dive into the rest of the series, it might really make you think. Here's the gist. At the start of Season 1 of "The Bear," we're introduced to Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White, who went on to win a few Emmys for this role), who returns to Chicago after making a name for himself at Michelin-starred eateries around the world to deal with a serious family situation. The situation in question is Carmy's brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal), who dies before the narrative truly begins; in the wake of Mikey's death, Carmy decides he'll take over the family sandwich shop, which is casually referred to as "The Beef."
Throughout the season, Carmy notices something strange: instead of ordering 28 ounce cans of San Marzano tomatoes for sauce, his late brother ordered 14 ounce cans, and when Carmy finds a handwritten recipe by Mikey for a family meal of spaghetti with homemade sauce, Mikey notes that the small cans "taste better." That's not the whole truth, though. When Carmy finally opens and uses the tomatoes, something he doesn't do earlier in the season, he finds plastic bags packed with cash inside; Mikey was hiding a small fortune in the tomato cans, and that influx of cash helps Carmy transform The Beef into a fine dining destination. So, what makes this detail so notable? One word: simplicity.
The search for simplicity is a running theme on The Bear
I'm going with "simplicity" as the word of the hour here because it's a concept that Carmy struggles with throughout "The Bear" — to his own detriment. After years laboring in some of the world's fussiest and most exacting kitchens, Carmy is, to put it lightly, a big old snob when he returns to The Beef in Chicago, and the truth is that there's an important middle ground between "run down, financially failing sandwich shop" and "Michelin-starred destination" that Carmy often fails to grasp. The fact that he finds the money when he decides to make a simple but delicious meal for his staff at the end of Season 1 means something, and it means that Carmy needs to chase success not with heightened and convoluted menus, but with beautiful simplicity.
This is, again, a concept that Carmy struggles with time and time again on "The Bear," especially when he makes the move, across the ensuing seasons, to turn The Beef into the titular restaurant The Bear and earn rave reviews from critics. In Season 3, Carmy tells his staff, including Mikey's best friend Richie Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bacharach) and Carmy's hand-picked chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), that The Bear will change its menu every single day, causing mutiny amongst said staff as they struggle to keep up with Carmy's breakneck and, frankly, unsustainable pace in the kitchen. There is a way for Carmy to run an amazing, acclaimed, and successful restaurant that embraces simplicity and ambition at the same time, and what that boils down to is making great dishes with simple, exceptional ingredients. Maybe spaghetti and meatballs?
In a meta way, The Bear could learn an important storytelling lesson from this small detail
It's funny that the solution to a bunch of Carmy's Season 1 problems on "The Bear" revolves around something as simple as a really good can of imported tomatoes, because there's a bigger structural problem with the show at this point that could benefit from embracing simplicity. "The Bear" was, initially, a simple ensemble series about one man's journey to revitalize a restaurant ... but, as the show has continued running, it's become such a behemoth that "The Bear" itself could actually learn some lessons about simplicity from this small detail. Overstuffed episodes featuring real chefs (including the disgraced Noma chef René Redzepi) and too many celebrity cameos have led to the downfall of "The Bear," and in my estimation, the series could learn a thing or two about simplicity being the best approach from its very own plot device.
The fifth and final season of "The Bear" hits Hulu on June 25, 2026, and even though it does feel like the show's fourth season (which premiered in 2025) tried to answer and apologize for some of the complaints from fans regarding Season 3 (again, an abundance of and even reliance on celebrity cameos that just felt totally distracting), it still jam-packed a wedding episode full of every guest star it could find and then some. (Brie Larson showing up as a character who had only previously been mentioned in conversation was sort of funny, but it was ultimately unnecessary.) Hopefully, in Season 5, we'll return to the basics: to employ a metaphor, a simple sauce made with the best possible tomatoes.
"The Bear" is streaming on Hulu now.