Disclosure Day's Secret Indiana Jones Homage Echoes A Chilling Last Crusade Moment

Spoilers for "Disclosure Day" follow.

In general, Steven Spielberg isn't a filmmaker who references himself all that often ("Ready Player One" notwithstanding, of course). That said, he's also a director who can comfortably be labeled an auteur, someone who has a signature style and various thematic material that their movies utilize often. As such, there are moments throughout Spielberg's directing career where shots, scenes, and other aspects of a film will recall (deliberately or not) something from his past work. The majority of these moments involve Spielberg's stylistic tics more than anything else — for example, the "Spielberg face," where a character is regarding someone or something with a look of bewilderment, awe, terror, or some combination thereof.

Spielberg went deeper into decoding the imagery of his own oeuvre in 2022's "The Fablemans," a not-so-veiled look at the director's childhood experiences as a budding filmmaker. That movie made dozens of allusions and callbacks to the Spielberg catalog, including one of his "Indiana Jones" films in particular: 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." The emphasis on that sequel's imagery, particularly its opening sequence featuring a teenage Indy (played by River Phoenix), indicates how much Spielberg seems to regard it as personal.

The filmmaker's latest movie, "Disclosure Day," reinforces this. A moment during one of the most pulse-pounding setpieces visually recalls another moment from the "Last Crusade" opening, where Indy gains his fear of snakes while running around a moving train. The scene also alludes to one of Spielberg's formative experiences as a cinephile, harkening back to "The Fablemans." All of this makes the panicked train sequence in "Disclosure Day" a chilling moment on several levels.