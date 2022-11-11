The Fabelmans' Tony Kushner Speaks About Writing With Spielberg, The Power Of Art, And More [Exclusive Interview]

You're so good with ensembles and nuance, and there's no one that I come away from this film going, "I don't like that person, I didn't understand where they were coming from." Even the bullies, though they're pretty odious, but I understand where they're coming from. Does that come naturally to you at this point in terms of your career, or is it something you work with and fight with, as you put it?

I've always felt like, I don't know how you would write a character if you can't understand the way the character self-ideates. How does the person straddle their own contradictions? I mean, unless they're psychotic, in which case they don't have to do that. This is why I don't think I really want to write Donald Trump as a character. I didn't want to write Ronald Reagan as a character, because I don't think there's any core coherence and I don't think they bother with it.

But most people, including people who behave pretty despicably, you have to think, "How does this person understand him or herself and what's their internal ego ideal? How do they explain the moments to themselves when they fail to live up to either their own standards or what we would consider more generally shared standards of decency and good behavior?"

The danger of that is it can lead you into a place where you're writing Nazis and trying to make people feel sorry for them. But — it's sort of an answer to your last question, too — there's a lot of me in everything I work on, because my job is to try and throw myself as deeply into the people [as I can]. When I'd gotten all these notes, I wrote this 81-page document for Steven of pulling all of his memories together into one continuous narrative just because I wanted to see if I could do it, and I didn't know if it was going to turn into anything. And I wrote this thing. What you have to do is think through, "This person is confronted with this, and then what do they do in reaction to this, and why do they do [it]?" as much, as deeply as you can imagine. "How do they think that this is going to get them what they want?" That's just the job.

I'm glad you feel that way about the two bullies. They're very different people, the two of them. And I was a little nervous because there was like, "Oh, here's a high school section, it's a high school movie we have to work in here, and there were these bullies." But I think we both approached it — I mean, they're in the movie because the main part of that story is from his memories. It's something that he told me. So the mysterious thing that happens at the end of that sequence, which I think is important to the whole film, we had to really think through why it turned out this way. When Steven was a kid and it happened to him, he's like Sammy in the movie: "What the f*** was that?"

I feel really happy about how resolved and unresolved its lessons are, because it's kind of a mystery, because it's about the power of art. There's the power of art that you can control the more you gain mastery of a particular form, and then there's the stuff that it does that you don't control and you have to learn a humility in the face of it. It is a real power in the world. It's not a direct power, but it's an enormous indirect power. And you have to recognize that you're playing around with something of enormous force in the world and you shouldn't kid yourself, even if you're Steven Spielberg, that you know exactly what will happen because you made this. I mean, that's when bad art gets made.

Wonderful things like the movies that he makes, there's a part of him that just says, "Go out in the world, and I hope what I'm putting in the world is a thing for the good rather than for the bad." And I think that's always been true. His work is, I think, for the good, but you have to surrender to the fact that you don't control it. And that, to me, in a way, became what the whole movie is really about. So I'm glad that you feel that way. We both are happy with the fact that there aren't villains in this story, especially in the central triangle.