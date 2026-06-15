Sci-Fi Author Ray Bradbury Had Harsh Words (And A Compliment) For The First Predator Movie

Ray Bradbury is a giant in the world of science fiction and literature in general; his classics "The Martian Chronicles," "The Illustrated Man," "Fahrenheit 451," and "Dandelion Wine" are still read by high school students today. "Fahrenheit 451" in particular is often celebrated as one of the finest works of dystopian fiction ever produced. It takes place in a future America where reading books has become illegal, and citizens are encouraged to turn in their suspiciously intellectual neighbors to the authorities. The main character, Montag, works as a fireman, finding and burning books for the government. The title temperature is the minimum temperature at which books need to be before they burn.

The most chilling thing about "Fahrenheit 451" is that the anti-book crusade seems to have happened organically, driven by the will of the people. It wasn't a sudden mandate by a totalitarian government, but the result of televised media diminishing our capacity and interest in reading. Books became taboo, and then eventually illegal. In Bradbury's dystopian vision, the world became increasingly obsessed with quickly consumed video clips and screens, and people eventually preferred watching screens all day to interacting with humans. People began to hate intellect and live in a false world of endless video. It's a good thing that didn't happen.

With that attitude, one might correctly surmise that Ray Bradbury wasn't very fond of movies and TV. He hated the TV adaptation of "The Martian Chronicles." Indeed, in 1991, Bradbury and fellow sci-fi luminary Kurt Vonnegut were interviewed for "The Cable Guide" (handily reprinted by Mental Floss), and Bradbury admitted that a recent example of sci-fi media, the movie John McTiernan's "Predator," was empty-headed trash. But he added quickly that it was really well made.