Warren Beatty And Diane Keaton's Forgotten Comedy Is One Of The Biggest Box Office Flops Of All Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Warren Beatty is a cinematic icon, known for classics like "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Heaven Can Wait." Diane Keaton has similarly achieved icon status, having starred alongside Beatty in "Reds," as well as in classics such as "Annie Hall" and "The Godfather," among others. So, putting them together in a rom-com in the early 2000s seemed like a good idea. The problem? Well, just about everything other than the on-screen talent involved.

The movie in question is 2001's "Town & Country," which is, without exaggeration, one of the biggest box office flops of all time. Yes, it really is that bad. This is not hyperbolic. It's not far off from "The Adventures of Pluto Nash," which was in contention for the biggest bomb of all time for a long time. It was nothing shy of a disaster, which is rare for what is, on paper at least, a pretty low-stakes venture.

Directed by Peter Chelsom ("Funny Bones"), the movie centers on Porter Stoddard (Warren Beatty), a well-known New York architect. A series of twists and turns lead to several missteps with his wife Ellie (Diane Keaton), as well as with his longtime friends Mona (Goldie Hawn) and her husband Griffin (Garry Shandling). Deciding which direction to take often leads to unexpected encounters with what are intended to be hilarious consequences.

Rom-coms aren't generally high-stakes ventures, commercially speaking. Most of the biggest box office bombs of all time were made after 2010, and most of them were big-budget blockbuster tentpoles, such as "John Carter" and "Mortal Engines," among many others. And yet, this movie managed to find its way into "How the heck did anyone let this happen?" territory.