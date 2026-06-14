Warren Beatty And Diane Keaton's Forgotten Comedy Is One Of The Biggest Box Office Flops Of All Time
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Warren Beatty is a cinematic icon, known for classics like "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Heaven Can Wait." Diane Keaton has similarly achieved icon status, having starred alongside Beatty in "Reds," as well as in classics such as "Annie Hall" and "The Godfather," among others. So, putting them together in a rom-com in the early 2000s seemed like a good idea. The problem? Well, just about everything other than the on-screen talent involved.
The movie in question is 2001's "Town & Country," which is, without exaggeration, one of the biggest box office flops of all time. Yes, it really is that bad. This is not hyperbolic. It's not far off from "The Adventures of Pluto Nash," which was in contention for the biggest bomb of all time for a long time. It was nothing shy of a disaster, which is rare for what is, on paper at least, a pretty low-stakes venture.
Directed by Peter Chelsom ("Funny Bones"), the movie centers on Porter Stoddard (Warren Beatty), a well-known New York architect. A series of twists and turns lead to several missteps with his wife Ellie (Diane Keaton), as well as with his longtime friends Mona (Goldie Hawn) and her husband Griffin (Garry Shandling). Deciding which direction to take often leads to unexpected encounters with what are intended to be hilarious consequences.
Rom-coms aren't generally high-stakes ventures, commercially speaking. Most of the biggest box office bombs of all time were made after 2010, and most of them were big-budget blockbuster tentpoles, such as "John Carter" and "Mortal Engines," among many others. And yet, this movie managed to find its way into "How the heck did anyone let this happen?" territory.
Town & Country lost a fortune for all involved
Before getting into just how and why it all went wrong, let's have a look at the numbers just to illustrate that "Town & Country" truly earned its place among the biggest flops ever, which is not something that should be said lightly. Frankly, people use terms like flop or bomb far too often when discussing movies that would better be categorized as disappointments. Let's be clear: this movie is a flop, if ever there were one.
Released in theaters on April 27, 2001, "Town & Country" was set up for failure right out of the gate, in no small part due to its absurd budget, estimated at $90-$105 million. An outlandish amount for a movie of this sort. It opened to just $3 million domestically, which spelled its doom instantly. What's worse, it wasn't even a crowded weekend, as the number one movie was "Driven" ($12.1 million), another box office flop starring Sylvester Stallone and Burt Reynolds. It wasn't a crowded weekend. Nothing was standing in this rom-com's way, except for itself.
Critics hated "Town & Country," which holds a terrible 13% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers largely agree, with the audience rating at 15%. This wasn't an example of a good movie failing to find its audience. It was considered to be a bad movie that people ignored.
The movie finished its run with just $10.3 million worldwide. Not just that weekend. That's the grand total. That means it recouped only around 10% of its budget, let alone its marketing expenses. Warren Beatty made some bad decisions in his career. Beatty turned down "The Godfather," "Superman," and more. But in a career filled with high highs and low lows, this might be the lowest of the lows.
What went wrong with Town & Country?
New Line Cinema had a dud on its hands, and the producers, which included FR Production, Longfellow Pictures, Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, and Simon Fields Productions, were left holding the bag.
It's hard to find much worse in cinema history. "Desert Warrior" became the biggest flop of all time in 2026, pulling in less than $1 million on a $150 million budget, but that's a truly extreme case. It's exceedingly difficult to find $100 million movies that recouped less than 10% of their budgets, with almost zero post-theatrical upside.
Even something like "John Carter," a box office bomb that we can learn a lot from, pulled in more than $280 million worldwide. Its Achilles' heel was its $260 million-plus budget. But it's hard to argue that a movie that at least matched its budget in ticket sales is a bigger bomb than "Town & Country" when looking at it purely from a return-on-investment standpoint. It's about as bad as it gets.
What the hell went wrong? According to a 2017 report from Yahoo, the movie was originally supposed to have a more reasonable budget in the $40 million range. The budget ballooned as production dragged on, lasting roughly two years, including sizable reshoots. Filming began without a finished script, a huge red flag. The release date was delayed a dozen times before its disastrous release. Pure chaos.
The movie's losses were estimated to be north of $100 million. It's a case of big movie stars, big egos, behind-the-scenes troubles, and a movie that just got away from the studio, the director, and anyone who could have reigned in this runaway train. A cautionary tale some 25 years removed, to be certain.
The morbidly curious out there can grab "Town & Country" on DVD from Amazon.