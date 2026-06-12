Richard Dean Anderson Made A Bold Claim After Seeing Kurt Russell's Stargate Performance

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There was a time when "Stargate" was truly ruling the world of science fiction on television. 1994's "Stargate" movie was meant to kick off an entire trilogy. That didn't pan out, but when "Stargate SG-1" premiered in 1997, it opened up the franchise in a huge way, leading to a 10-season run and several spin-offs. One major challenge, though, was casting, since Kurt Russell, who played Jack O'Neill in the movie, wouldn't be reprising his role in the show. The responsibility then fell to "MacGyver" star Richard Dean Anderson.

The series is set after the events of the movie and centers on SG-1, one of secret military teams of soldiers and scientists who travel through a gateway to other planets and fight against dangerous aliens to protect Earth. Anderson led the series as Jack O'Neill for 177 episodes. That's why it seems, in retrospect, like a bold claim that he initially said he couldn't do what Kurt Russell did, who was the only choice for his role in the "Stargate" movie. Anderson knew those were big shoes to fill.

In a January 2026 piece by Woman's World, series co-creator Brad Wright discussed casting Anderson in the lead role and explained how it went down. Anderson had reservations initially. Here's what Wright had to say about it: