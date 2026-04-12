Stargate SG-1's Co-Creator Scolded Richard Dean Anderson During An Early Table Read

When Richard Dean Anderson first joined "Stargate SG-1," it was a big boon to the series. Having starred in "MacGyver," Anderson was a recognizable actor who lent the new show some much-needed legitimacy. But at the first table read for the series, its star demonstrated a penchant for ad-libbing to such a degree that "SG-1" co-creator Brad Wright advised him to tone it down and just read the words in the script.

If you're going to bring a sci-fi blockbuster to the small screen without its original stars, you should probably try to get at least one familiar face to help carry the new iteration. That's exactly what happened with "Stargate SG-1," a continuation of Roland Emmerich's 1994 film "Stargate," which starred Kurt Russell as Colonel Jack O'Neill. But Russell didn't reprise the role for "Stargate SG-1," leaving showrunners Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner to look for a worthy replacement. They found it in former "MacGyver" star Richard Dean Anderson, who stepped in to lead the new Showtime series.

Anderson had two conditions to replace Russell on "SG-1." He wanted his version of O'Neill to have a humorous element and be less of a team leader and more of a team member, despite the fact that O'Neill was the head of the titular crew. As revealed in a piece from Gateworld, the actor also wanted an executive producer credit to ensure he had more creative control. He got everything he asked for, but initially, that control emboldened him a little too much, as it seems Anderson became too comfortable with altering his own dialogue.