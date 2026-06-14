Before The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger Starred In A Forgotten Comedy With Jeff Bridges

Arnold Schwarzenegger's pre-"Terminator" filmography is a fascinating and often terrifying place, where one can discover the wonders of "Pumping Iron" and "Conan the Barbarian" alongside the horrors of Schwarzenegger playing a killer bodybuilder in the bonkers '70s TV show "The Streets of San Francisco." Interestingly enough, the year prior to Arnie's hilariously awful portrayal of the maniac muscleman, he actually appeared in a film that earned him a Golden Globe for Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture. To be fair, though, the role of Austrian bodybuilder Joe Santo didn't require much in the way of range.

1976's "Stay Hungry" was a dramedy that gave the then-inexperienced Schwarzenegger a solid role and his first significant recognition in the industry. While the film never really entered the public consciousness in a meaningful way and is rarely mentioned today, it's a bit of a hidden gem in Schwarzenegger's filmography. It saw him team up with Jeff Bridges in a film that proudly bore an "Introducing Arnold Schwarzenegger" credit in its opening moments.

Charles Gaines adapted his 1972 novel of the same name into a screenplay, which he then handed to director Bob Rafelson to bring to fruition. The filmmaker was best known for his 1970 road drama "Five Easy Pieces," which starred the best actor ever, Jack Nicholson, and earned four Academy Award nominations and five Golden Globe nominations. "Stay Hungry" only earned one Golden Globe nomination, but at least Arnie won in the Best Acting Debut category. What's more, while it wasn't quite "Five Easy Pieces," "Stay Hungry" was far from a disaster. In fact, with a 69% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stay Hungry" is one of Arnie's finest pre-"Terminator" projects.