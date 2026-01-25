Arnold Schwarzenegger Played A Killer Bodybuilder In A Bonkers 1970s TV Episode

In 1977, Arnold Schwarzenegger played a hyper-sensitive killer bodybuilder in an episode of ABC crime drama "The Streets of San Francisco." Far from being a chilling tale of an unstoppable, unhinged muscleman killer, however, Arnie's episode is just sort of funny.

The 1970s was a pivotal and also hilarious time for Schwarzenegger. It was the decade the Austrian transplant secured his standing as a legendary bodybuilder and began his Hollywood career. It was also the decade he spent a lot of time excitedly talking about workout orgasms and starring in one of IMDb's worst rated movies of all time, "Hercules in New York." Long before Arnie became the legend we know him as today, the young Austrian Oak was plotting his domination of the United States. Becoming California Governor and marrying a Kennedy might have been beyond his comprehension at the time, but Arnie was driven in a way that few others are, and he knew he was destined for greatness.

Before any of his biggest accomplishments materialized, however, he had to pay his dues. Though he was crowned Mr. Olympia five times in the 1970s, his acting career wasn't quite as glamorous. The young star kicked off the decade with the aforementioned "Hercules in New York," and ended it by playing "handsome stranger" in a 1979 Western flop with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score. Between those two projects, he also had a go at TV. That is, he appeared in two TV shows, both in 1977. One, "The San Pedro Beach Bums" saw him play "muscleman," and the other, "The Streets of San Francisco" saw him play, well, a muscleman. At least the latter beefcake had a name: Josef Schmidt. He also had a penchant for flying off the handle in hilarious ways.