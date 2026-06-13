Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost Starred In A Pirate Movie Based On A Famous Literary Character [Exclusive]

If there's one type of movie that could get us saying "shiver me timbers," it's a pirate adventure starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. So, what if we told you that it almost happened long before the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie franchise made seafaring rascals hip again?

Back in the golden age of blockbuster action cinema that was the 1990s, Arnie and director Chuck Russell considered adapting Rafael Sabatini's "Captain Blood," a swashbuckling tale about an ex-soldier who escapes servitude and becomes a pirate in the Caribbean. Arnie and pirates? It was too good to be true, but Russell was kind enough to share some details about the unrealized project with /Film:

"It was very much like 'Pirates of the Caribbean' before 'Pirates of the Caribbean.' In fact, it was a popular script that may have inspired 'Pirates' a little bit, but it was a big, fun, action pirate movie, and I thought this Austrian pirate? No reason not to do that. And I think Arnold was uncomfortable with doing a period piece, which is why he brought me 'Eraser.'"

"Captain Blood" sounds pretty awesome, but its failure to set sail wasn't the end of the world. After all, it led to the director and actor collaborating on 1996's "Eraser," which is one of the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies for fans of high-stakes action, governmental conspiracies, death-defying parachute jumps, and CGI crocodiles. Still, "Captain Blood" might have been a risky bet in the '90s, so it's understandable why the iron-pumping actor was reluctant to make it.