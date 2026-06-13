The Brady Bunch's Eve Plumb Nearly Starred In This Cult Slasher Movie From 1980

After the massive box office success of 1978's "Halloween," profit-hungry studios and producers were keen to capitalize on the newfound demand for slashers. The formula seemed simple enough: create a killer who's holding a grudge, or an obsession of some sort, and set them loose on a bunch of unsuspecting kids. As a result, in 1980, these exploitative, copycat movies began hitting theaters at a ferocious rate, including, and perhaps most notably, former children's movie director Sean S. Cunningham's "Friday the 13th" (much to the chagrin of critics like Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert).

As writers and directors scrambled to establish memorable killers around whom they could build out franchises, one actor achieved stardom by willingly playing the victim. You'd think Jamie Lee Curtis — who, as the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, was showbiz royalty — would've been eager to take on serious roles after playing the final girl and Michael Myer's sister (?) Laurie Strode in "Halloween." Nope! She turned around and made three more horror films in 1980 ("The Fog," "Prom Night," and "Terror Train"), two of which were slasher flicks. Then, the following year, she starred in two more slashers ("Halloween II" and the superb "Roadgames") before finally making a comedy in 1983 ("Trading Places").

Though Curtis has said she "never calculated doing horror films," according to "Prom Night" director Paul Lynch and producer Peter Simpson, she actively sought out the role of final girl Kim Hammond. In doing so, she elbowed out Eve Plumb, aka. Jan Brady from "The Brady Bunch," who'd interviewed for the part and was favored by both Lynch and Simpson. And even though Simpson felt Curtis was wrong for the role, he couldn't turn down the star of "Halloween."