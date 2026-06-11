Why Sister Maura From Disclosure Day Looks So Familiar

Steven Spielberg's first movie since 2022, "Disclosure Day," features a wildly stacked cast — which shouldn't come as a surprise. (What actor would turn down the opportunity to work with one of our best living directors?!) Oscar winner Colin Firth, nominees Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo, and standout actors Josh O'Connor ("Challengers," "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery") and Eve Hewson ("Bad Sisters," "The Perfect Couple") lead the cast in Spielberg's film, which concerns the truth about extraterrestrial life.

(Also, not for nothing, but O'Connor has a great story about some "acting advice" that Spielberg gave him that you really need to read.)

So, what about that supporting cast? It's stacked too. Wyatt Russell leads that pack as Jackson, the often baffled boyfriend of Blunt's character Margaret, and he's joined by Henry Lloyd-Hughes ("Killing Eve"), Hettienne Park ("Hannibal"), Jeremy Shamos ("Only Murders in the Building"), and Elizabeth Marvel, who plays Sister Maura.

Who is Sister Maura in the world of "Disclosure Day?" Without getting into any plot spoilers, Hewson's character, Jane Blankenship, reveals early on to her boyfriend Daniel Kellner (O'Connor) that she was once training to become a nun, and when Jane and Daniel are in need of a safe haven, they flee to the nunnery run by Marvel's Sister Maura. (Very "Sound of Music," overall.) That leads to the next question: Where have you seen Marvel before? The short answer, honestly, is "everywhere" — the Los Angeles native has been working steadily on both the big and small screen since she made her first-ever credited appearance in 1997 on an episode of the soap opera "As the World Turns." From one of the biggest legal dramas of all time to a smattering of blockbuster and independent movies, here's where you've seen Marvel outside of "Disclosure Day."