Why Sister Maura From Disclosure Day Looks So Familiar
Steven Spielberg's first movie since 2022, "Disclosure Day," features a wildly stacked cast — which shouldn't come as a surprise. (What actor would turn down the opportunity to work with one of our best living directors?!) Oscar winner Colin Firth, nominees Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo, and standout actors Josh O'Connor ("Challengers," "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery") and Eve Hewson ("Bad Sisters," "The Perfect Couple") lead the cast in Spielberg's film, which concerns the truth about extraterrestrial life.
(Also, not for nothing, but O'Connor has a great story about some "acting advice" that Spielberg gave him that you really need to read.)
So, what about that supporting cast? It's stacked too. Wyatt Russell leads that pack as Jackson, the often baffled boyfriend of Blunt's character Margaret, and he's joined by Henry Lloyd-Hughes ("Killing Eve"), Hettienne Park ("Hannibal"), Jeremy Shamos ("Only Murders in the Building"), and Elizabeth Marvel, who plays Sister Maura.
Who is Sister Maura in the world of "Disclosure Day?" Without getting into any plot spoilers, Hewson's character, Jane Blankenship, reveals early on to her boyfriend Daniel Kellner (O'Connor) that she was once training to become a nun, and when Jane and Daniel are in need of a safe haven, they flee to the nunnery run by Marvel's Sister Maura. (Very "Sound of Music," overall.) That leads to the next question: Where have you seen Marvel before? The short answer, honestly, is "everywhere" — the Los Angeles native has been working steadily on both the big and small screen since she made her first-ever credited appearance in 1997 on an episode of the soap opera "As the World Turns." From one of the biggest legal dramas of all time to a smattering of blockbuster and independent movies, here's where you've seen Marvel outside of "Disclosure Day."
Elizabeth Marvel is a small-screen staple who's appeared in the Law & Order universe
As far as Elizabeth Marvel's work on television goes, I would be remiss if I didn't immediately mention that she plays Emily, the leader of a secret fight club made up of rich and privileged women, in "Jackie Jormp-Jomp," an outstanding Season 3 episode of "30 Rock." (Tina Fey's Liz Lemon, during a work suspension, starts hanging out with Emily and her friends, who live in Liz's building, before finding out about the whole "fight club" thing.) We've also ranked every season of "30 Rock" because if we hadn't, then we wouldn't be doing our jobs, would we? Moving on...
Other than that, you might have seen Marvel on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," as well as the rebooted "Law & Order" series, as defense attorney Rita Calhoun. Rita, who started appearing on "Special Victims Unit" in 2012 during the show's 14th season (though Marvel did appear previously on the long-running procedural in a Season 11 episode as a different character named Dr. Frantz), is often in opposition to the titular special victims unit, especially its stalwart detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). The reason for that is Rita is often defending the suspects that Olivia and her team arrest and attempt to hold accountable for truly reprehensible sex crimes, and throughout her time on the series, Rita stands by her decision to act as a lawyer for truly vile criminals. Her argument? Everyone deserves a trial. (Fair enough!)
Elsewhere, you might have seen Marvel as Heather Dunbar on "House of Cards," President Elizabeth Keane on "Homeland," and in one-off or short recurring roles on shows like "Fargo," "Elementary," and "Presumed Innocent." So, what about the big screen?
On the big screen, Elizabeth Marvel has been in a ton of high-profile projects
When it comes to her movie career, Elizabeth Marvel has appeared in a wide variety of movies, beginning with "Ten Hundred Kings" back in 2000. Since her film debut, Marvel has shown up in Charlie Kaufman's surreal "Synecdoche, New York," along with the Coen Brothers' "Burn After Reading" and their Oscar-nominated remake "True Grit." In the latter movie, specifically, Marvel plays the older version of Hailee Steinfeld's lead Mattie Ross. (In fact, it's Marvel's voice that narrates the entirety of the film.)
You might also know Marvel from "The Bourne Legacy" (where she plays Dr. Connie Dowd, a trained assassin), Steven Spielberg's historical epic "Lincoln," Noah Baumbach's Netflix film "The Meyerowitz Stories," and the 2023 remake of "The Color Purple," just to name a few. After "Lincoln," "Disclosure Day" marks Marvel's second collaboration with Spielberg, and though Sister Maura's role in the movie is small, it's absolutely pivotal. Here's hoping that, going forward, we see more of Marvel in Spielberg's projects.
"Disclosure Day," which earned a rave review from /Film's chief critic Chris Evangelista, is in theaters now.