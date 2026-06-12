Disclosure Day Writer David Koepp Explains What It's Really Like To Work With Steven Spielberg [Exclusive Interview]

Could you tell me a little bit about what it's like to work with Steven Spielberg? Obviously you've worked with him a bunch of times at this point, so I'm guessing you have more insight into that process than most.

Look, it's great. I'm not going to lie. There are several things. First of all, Steven is I assume the same as he was when he was 20 years old in that his eyes truly light up when you talk about ideas. His favorite moment I think is still, "Hey, wouldn't it be cool if...", whether he's saying it or somebody else is saying it, and that's just genuine and sincere and I love that.

Another great thing is he's a great collaborator. He pushes you hard and expects a lot, but also he wants to listen to your ideas. He knows he will be better if he brings out the best in the people he's working with, and that's what he wants. Who doesn't want that kind of encouragement? Even when he's telling me ... I've had him tell me, paraphrasing, I've had him say, "This draft doesn't work at all. You need to start over." But he doesn't use those words, and he says it in such a way that somehow I come out feeling energized and I want to go work on it. Even when I know he's working his magic trick on me and it's like hypnosis, it still works. He's a very encouraging collaborator. It's great.