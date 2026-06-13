Spider-Man's Most Underrated Villain Is Having A Big Moment In Movies & TV

Spider-Man has one of the best rogues' galleries in superhero comics of all time. Green Goblin, Venom, and Doctor Octopus are but some of the many, many interesting and compelling villains the web-slinger faces while keeping the streets of New York safe. So far, feature film adaptations of Spider-Man comics have focused on the absolute biggest of villains — while recognizing that one can never match Willem Dafoe's take on Green Goblin. That being said, there is one underrated Spidey villain who is having a big moment across movies and TV, and even video games. I'm talking about Tombstone.

First introduced in a 1988 issue of "Web of Spider-Man," Alonzo Thompson "Lonnie" Lincoln, aka Tombstone, is a supervillain usually depicted as a hulking Black albino man with teeth filed to points. He tends to be portrayed as either a hitman and a hired muscle for a criminal kingpin, or as the leader of a street gang. Though Lonnie has appeared in plenty of Spider-Man properties in the past, including "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" and "Spider-Verse," he has mostly had pretty minor roles so far.

This is changing, however. The character played a big role in "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," and was the most compelling plotline of the series. Tombstone is also making his live-action debut in "Spider-Noir" and seems to be one of the main threats in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

So whether you're out of the spidey loop and want to learn more about Tombstone before he gets bigger, stick around as we explore who this guy is and why it matters.