Why Is There No Money In Star Trek? The Economics Of The Federation Explained

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Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Neutral Zone," Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) meets a character named Ralph Offenhouse (Peter Mark Richman), who cryogenically froze himself at the end of the 20th century and was awakened in the 24th. Offenhouse is eager to check in on his bank account, hoping that it would have accrued several centuries worth of interest. Captain Picard has to break the bad news that his money is all gone because humans have moved past capitalism in general. "People are no longer obsessed with the accumulation of things," he explains. "We've eliminated hunger, want, the need for possessions. We've grown out of our infancy."

It's a little preachy, that speech, but it exemplifies one of the more utopian notions behind "Star Trek" — namely, that money is gone. "Star Trek" presents an optimistic future wherein miracle technologies are given away for free, allowing resources to be properly distributed for those who need it. If a distant planet is suffering from a plague, for instance, faster-than-light engines can deliver the needed medicine ASAP. If a planet is starving, "Star Trek" has replicator technology that can manifest food seemingly out of thin air.

But that's just the Federation. There are many other non-Federation worlds in "Star Trek" that still operate on capitalist systems and accrue money as a means of trade. The Federation deals with these worlds all the time, and one might wonder how inter-species commerce works when one of the sides has no money.

How, for instance, do Starfleet officers pay for their drinks at Quark's Bar on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"? Do they engage in barter? Use temporary credits? Let's look into that.