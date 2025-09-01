Star Trek's Self-Sealing Stem Bolts, Explained

In the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Progress" (May 9, 1993), Nog (Aron Eisenberg) and Jake (Cirroc Lofton) stumble upon a bizarre business opportunity. It seems that Nog's uncle Quark (Armin Shimerman) has accidentally purchased a large volume of yamok sauce, a condiment enjoyed mainly by Cardassians. Because there is only one Cardassian on Deep Space Nine, Quark has no use for the stuff. Nog asks his uncle if he and Jake can have it, and Quark agrees, happy to have it off his hands.

Nog feels that he and Jake can sell the sauce, and they cleverly find a buyer. Sadly, the Lissepian freighter captain they speak to has no latinum with which to buy the sauce. The only thing he has is a gross of self-sealing stem bolts, which he offers in exchange. Knowing the sauce will soon spoil, and understanding there won't be too many other takers, Nog and Jake accept the offer. The gross of self-sealing stem bolts is loaded into one of the space station's cargo bays. But now a new conundrum has arisen: What are they going to do with all these stem bolts? Actually, they find that a more fundamental question needs to be asked first: What the heck is a self-sealing stem bolt?

Eventually, Nog and Jake trade the bolts for several acres of land on the planet Bajor. Nog hates the idea, feeling that land is worthless; I guess there is no real estate market on Ferenginar. Luckily, their land gains value when the Bajoran government requires it for a construction project. To get their money, Nog and Jake sell their land to Quark for a tidy profit. Everything works out for them in the end.

About those stem bolts? Jake and Nog never did find out what they were used for.