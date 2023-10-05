Lower Decks Finally Addresses The Question Of TV In The Star Trek Universe

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Viewscreens and computer monitors seem to serve a different function in the "Star Trek" universe than they do in ours. On "Star Trek," screens are used as communication tools, merely facilitating video calls. If someone watches a playback video on "Star Trek," it's typically a recording of a Starfleet mission or a home video of family members. It's very, very rare that a Starfleet officer will watch a filmed, scripted entertainment show — that is: traditional commercial television — on a 2-D screen.

/Film has previously written about the lack of cinema and TV on "Star Trek," positing that the medium had been supplanted by 3-D holodecks. Why watch a movie on a screen when you can enter a digitally generated immersible environment where you can play the lead character yourself? Active entertainment will take over passive entertainment in the future.

It was also posited that, thanks to the canonical 21st-century wars in "Star Trek," a lot of film and TV may have been wiped out, leaving Earth's cinema libraries empty. It could also be that the makers of "Star Trek" don't want to pay the licensing fees needed to present older movies in their sci-fi show.

Whatever the reason, commercial broadcast entertainment is incredibly rare on Trek, and Starfleet officers tend to have little experience with it. This means, quite sadly for Lieutenant Boimler (Jack Quaid), that said officers are going to be incredibly susceptible to the insidious manipulation of TV advertisements and chintzy soap operas. They haven't built up a protective layer of dismissive irony, so ads feel very real to them.

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "Parth Ferengi's Hart Place," Boimler visits the Ferengi homeworld of Ferenginar and finds himself unable to stop watching TV in his hotel room.