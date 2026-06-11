A Dolly Parton Comedy Would Have Been 1980's Biggest Movie If It Weren't For George Lucas

If you gave a casual moviegoer an alphabetically-ordered list of the top 20 grossing films of 1980 and asked them to rank the titles via their final domestic grosses, there is an excellent chance they'd get everything wrong save for the top of the heap. "Caddyshack" has to be a top five movie, right? Nope, it finished 17th behind "Cheech and Chong's Next Movie." What's Randall Kleiser's reviled "The Blue Lagoon" doing in the top 20? Ranking ninth for the year ahead of "The Blues Brothers."

1980 was a big year for comedy, but films featuring the "Saturday Night Live" gang couldn't keep up with "Private Benjamin," "Smokey and the Bandit II," "Any Which Way You Can," "Airplane!," or "Stir Crazy." And no one could keep pace with the box office behemoth that was "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back." Even with its downbeat ending, the highly anticipated sequel to the film that had reshaped the motion picture industry ran over $100 million ahead of the pack. But what would've happened had, say, George Lucas fallen way behind schedule on the sequel, thus forcing a move into 1981? Which movie would've finished the year as the box office champ?

1980 would've belonged to Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, who had theaters across the country roaring that year as a trio of overworked and mistreated secretaries in Colin Higgins' sensationally funny "9 to 5." And in 1980, that would've been a tremendous source of comfort.