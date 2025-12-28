The Dustin Hoffman And Meryl Streep Movie That Spoke To A Generation (But No One Talks About Anymore)

I was born 10 years after "Kramer vs. Kramer" came out. I was 12 when my parents got divorced in the early aughts, after which I lived with my mother and spent every other weekend at my dad's. I was in my mid-20s when I first watched Robert Benton's domestic drama that won five Oscars (including Best Picture and Best Director) in 1980 — well over three decades after its release. I was (and still am) a European, barely having anything in common with the Kramers, yet the movie spoke to me because you can't put an expiration date or age restriction on divorce, dysfunctional families, and absent parents. Separation is a bomb that will shatter your world if you're in its damage proximity. Though I was an adult by then, the past wounds of the little boy in me were reopened by that first watch, partly due to a better and more mature understanding of what happens to mom and dad when they can't be in the same room anymore. I already knew what happens to their kid.

That's the undying power of a film like "Kramer vs. Kramer."

There's an assumption about Benton's classic today that it vanished from the spotlight — despite its powerful depiction and conversation-starter subject that surrounded it at the time — because divorce, single parenting, and child custody battles have become more normalized and accepted over the years (a change in modern society the movie likely contributed to).

"Kramer vs. Kramer" was aimed at a specific generation at a specific time, painstakingly portraying a sensitive subject that was embarrassing to go through (or even discuss) in 1970s America. Yet its emotional resonance and intelligence clearly have never lost their intensity and delicate touch. If it's indeed forgotten, that isn't the film's fault, it's the audience's.