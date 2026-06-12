Disclosure Day Brings An Infamous Urban Legend About Richard Nixon And A Classic TV Star To Life

Early in "Disclosure Day," whistleblower Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor) shows his girlfriend Jane (Eve Hewson) some old security camera footage he's stolen from the nefarious, secretive company he works for. The black and white footage shows someone who appears to be Richard Nixon greeting a heavyset man at a military base. When Jane asks Daniel who the "guy with Nixon" is, he replies: "Some old TV comedian." While Gleason's name is never mentioned, anyone familiar with the urban legend can connect the dots. As the footage continues, Nixon takes Gleason into a building and shows him some glass containers housing dead alien bodies. Watching the video, Jane is understandably shocked.

So ... did this event really happen? It depends on who you ask, I guess. According to Skeptoid, the story published in the National Enquirer was billed as being from Beverly Gleason's "bombshell book" that would reveal the real Jackie Gleason as a guy obsessed with the occult and aliens.

Beyond that, Skeptoid adds that Larry Warren, a well-known UFO expert, allegedly tracked Jackie Gleason down to get to the bottom of things in 1986, at which point Gleason confirmed that yes, the Nixon alien story was true. A year later, Gleason died, taking whatever the truth really was to his grave. But there seems to be almost nothing concrete to back any up any of these claims.