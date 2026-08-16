Ralph Bakshi Did Not Hold Back About Peter Jackson's Lord Of The Rings Movies

When "Lord of the Rings" adaptations come up, there are a few names that quickly come to mind — especially if you're talking about directors. The obvious one is the man, the myth, the legend: Peter Jackson. The Kiwi has become synonymous with Middle-earth movies. However, there's another Middle-earth filmmaker who is often talked about alongside Peter Jackson, too (and not in a flattering way like Andy Serkis, who is directing "The Hunt for Gollum" since Jackson passed on the opportunity).

I'm talking about Ralph Bakshi. The animation mastermind and quirky genius is a character and a half, and he's had a lot to say about Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy over the years. You can sum up Bakshi's opinions (expressed in multiple places) thusly: He really doesn't like Jackson's work.

Bakshi's own Middle-earth contribution came in the form of the one-of-a-kind 1978 "The Lord of the Rings" animated feature. He didn't just direct that movie, though. Bakshi saved the animated "Lord of the Rings" after it had been held up and nearly botched by producers and screenwriters who didn't care about the story. Ultimately, thanks to his efforts, the film proved to be a commercial success.

Bakshi's motivation when he swooped in to take over the project was that he "was doing it to save it for [J.R.R.] Tolkien, because I loved the 'Rings' very much." In other words, he isn't just another guy who got a shot at adapting Tolkien's tome. Like Jackson, he really cared about the source material. That also means he had a unique position (and some very strong opinions) when Jackson's live-action interpretation came out.