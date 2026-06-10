Viggo Mortensen's 2005 Comic Book Movie Is Finding A New Audience On HBO Max

In 2012, filmmaker David Cronenberg criticized superhero movies and the notion of Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" films being "supreme cinema art." He argued that the superhero origins of Batman precluded it from being great art. "A superhero movie, by definition, you know, it's [a] comic book. It's for kids. It's adolescent in its core. That has always been its appeal," he explained.

Cronenberg's comments underline the unfortunate trend of how people in the U.S. (and, evidently, Canada) conflate the superhero genre with the comic book medium. Comics can tell any kind of story, no capes needed, and I would've expected better from Cronenberg than to use "comic book" as a demeaning shorthand. Why? Because he directed a movie based on one! Yes, Cronenberg's 2005 crime thriller "A History of Violence" is based on a 1997 black-and-white comic that was written by John Wagner, drawn by Vince Locke, and published by DC Comics imprints Paradox Press and Vertigo.

In a twisted way, one could even view "A History of Violence" (which is currently sitting in a deserved spot among HBO Max's top movies, per FlixPatrol) as a superhero movie. Indiana diner owner and family man Tom Stall (Viggo Mortensen) foils a robbery, showing off unexpected lethal precision with a gun. The story becomes a national hit, and that's when some Philadelphia gangsters come to town. Tom is not who his family thought he was, and the violence of his past starts to infect them like a disease.

More recently, Cronenberg weighed in on "The Batman," which he watched only because it starred Robert Pattinson (who appeared in his films "Cosmopolis" and "Maps to the Stars"). Cronenberg reiterated that superheroes are essentially "an adolescent power fantasy." "A History of Violence" tears apart such fantasies with disturbing violence, ruinous consequences, and master filmmaking.