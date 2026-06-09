Cillian Murphy's 2016 War Thriller With A White Lotus Star Is An Intense Watch On Netflix

"Anthropoid" is one of Cillian Murphy's best movies, but not enough people have seen the Sean Ellis-directed World War II thriller. The good news, though, is that the movie is currently available to stream on Netflix — and everyone who enjoys nail-biting thrillers should add it to their watchlists immediately.

The story follows Jozef Gabcík (Murphy) and Jan Kubiš (Jamie Dornan), two Czechoslovakian resistance fighters who are out to overthrow the Nazis. Their mission? To assassinate Reinhard Heydrich (Detlef Bothe), a high-ranking SS official who was heavily involved in the conception and execution of the Holocaust. "White Lotus" star Charlotte Le Bon also stars as Marie Kovárníková, an ally of the Czech resistance who helps Josef and Jan along the way.

Most great war movies are based on real-world history, and "Anthropoid" is no different. The story takes some creative liberties with history, but the broad strokes of Jozef and Jan's mission are pretty accurate. The film's more imagined elements mostly pertain to the central characters' personalities, as there wasn't a lot of information about them in the history books when "Anthropoid" was conceived.

If you're fine with filmmakers reimagining historical figures, though, you will find that "Anthropoid" is one of the most underrated spy films out there. So, why should viewers check it out?