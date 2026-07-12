This Classic Medical TV Series Was The Most-Watched Show In 1970

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Sometimes the most popular things in the world simply vanish. There was a time when "Francis the Talking Mule" movies were gigantic hits, and yet no one seems to allude to their existence. I was alive for the Little Rascals' final gasp in popular culture, and I will be shocked if the property is ever rebooted. Some deep-cut cineastes may be able to tell you about the Dead End Kids/Bowery Boys movies and that they constituted a two-decade-long, 93-film series that dominated popular culture. But apart from those deep-cut cineastes, no one recalls them.

The same might be said of the hit medical drama "Marcus Welby, M.D.," a TV series that ran for seven seasons and 170 episodes from 1969 to 1976. Your parents might be able to tell you a lot about "Marcus Welby, M.D.," and some enterprising Gen-Xers might have watched reruns as children. Some might even be able to tell you about how the series crossed over with the legal drama "Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law." Some — but not many — might even remember that in 1984 and 1988, the series had two final grasps at popularity with a pair of TV movies.

But "Marcus Welby" is one of those pop culture juggernauts that vanished after its last appearance. There's no talk of a modern-day reboot. To use Hollywood speak, the "Marcus Welby" IP has no value. Kids would not understand references culled from the series. And to think that, according to the Nielsen ratings (as related by the website TV-Aholics), "Marcus Welby, MD" was the single most-watched TV series of the year 1970. Heck, Steven Spielberg directed an episode.