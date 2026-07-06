Paul Newman Starred In A Forgotten Remake Of A Classic Akira Kurosawa Movie

In the history of awful artistic decisions, it is hard to top playwrights Fay and Michael Kanin opting to remake Akira Kurosawa's "Rashomon" as a Broadway show with American and English actors in yellowface. The 1959 production starred Rod Steiger and Claire Bloom in the roles originated by Toshiro Mifune and Machiko Kyō, and if you're so inclined, you can find images online of what this looked like. It isn't pretty.

Given the surprise success of Kurosawa's film in the United States and the buzz generated by the play, Hollywood expressed interest in an American film adaptation. Though yellowface would remain acceptable in movies well into the 1980s (Carl Fullerton earned a Best Makeup Oscar nomination for transforming Joel Grey into an Asian man in 1985's "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins"), Kanin sought to change the setting of the play so that white actors could play, y'know, white folks. He settled on the idea of setting the narrative in the Southwestern U.S. in the 1870s. In the retitled "The Outrage," the central conflict would involve a wealthy Southerner (Laurence Harvey), his not-quite-loving wife (Bloom), and a Mexican bandit (Paul Newman). Yes, you read that correctly.

Getting a big name for the Mifune role was obviously a priority for the filmmakers, but it's my understanding that numerous white bandits were wreaking havoc in this region during the 1870s. If they were hellbent on casting Newman, why not just have him play a white American outlaw instead of putting him in brownface? This was just one of the many puzzling decisions made by director Martin Ritt, who was known for his commitment to authenticity, and it's absolutely why many people have no idea this movie exists.