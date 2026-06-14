What Is Subspace Communication On Star Trek?

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Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

Working on a Starfleet vessel in the 24th century, one can safely assume that you have, essentially, the best wi-fi in the galaxy. A galaxy-class vessel like the USS Enterprise-D, for instance, is (naturally) crisscrossed with optical data networks, local subprocessors, and short-range RF pickups, which all, in turn, link to the various personal communication devices and PADDs (the iPad-like widgets on "Star Trek") all over the ship. All of this information is culled from the handy-dandy "Star Trek: The Next Generation Technical Manual" by Rick Sternbach and Michael Okuda. Intraship communication, as you can see, is well taken care of.

But how does long-distance communication work on "Star Trek"? After all, a lot of time and attention has been given to the technology that can make starships travel at many times the speed of light (and /Film has analyzed which "Star Trek" ships might be the fastest). How do audio signals or data files travel from a deep-space vessel all the way to a starbase hundreds of lightyears away?

This is all handled by subspace communication, a phrase so common in "Star Trek" that even hardcore Trekkies don't often think about how it works. "Subspace communiques" are flung from the Enterprise with liberal frequency on "Star Trek," and we kind of all take for granted the fact that an audio message will reach its destination quickly, even faster than a starship traveling at warp-9. Sadly, not a lot of on-screen attention has been given to the notion of subspace communication, so we must turn to technical manuals to really unpack how it works.

(Subspace, we should note right away, is a totally made-up thing.)