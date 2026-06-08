This Cult '90s Action Thriller Is One Of The Most Divisive Movies Streaming On Hulu
The '90s gave us lots of excellent movies, but is "The Boondock Saints" one of them? These days, it's regarded as a cult classic among many action buffs, praised for its colorful characters and non-stop mayhem. On the flip side, the film's naysayers argue that it's problematic, derivative trash. We'll discuss the movie's polarizing qualities in more detail very soon, but if you want to form your own opinion, Troy Duffy's guns-blazing debut is available to stream on Hulu.
"The Boondock Saints" tells the story of Murphy (Norman Reedus) and Connor (Sean Patrick Flanery), two brothers who embark on a mission to clear out Boston's criminal underworld. You're probably thinking that there are lots of great action movies with this type of vigilante premise, and you're correct. However, Duffy's thriller puts a religious twist on the concept, as the siblings unleash justice in the name of the Holy Father.
If that concept appeals to you, you'll probably have fun with "The Boondock Saints." Duffy's flick is loaded with over-the-top set-pieces that will entertain fans of gung-ho cinema. At the same time, "The Boondock Saints" might alienate viewers who crave original films that don't boast polarizing political messages.
The Boondock Saints is pro-vigilante mayhem
"The Boondock Saints" divides folks for a variety of reasons. Some critics have less-than-favorably compared it to the films of Quentin Tarantino, calling it a poor copycat of the crime thrillers he made in the '90s. The aforementioned brothers even recite prayers and Bible passages before putting bullets in their enemies — an idea seemingly lifted straight out of "Pulp Fiction." Still, I'd argue that "The Boondock Saints" has enough of its own personality to stand out from the pack, for better or worse.
With that in mind, the movie is also an unabashed endorsement of vigilante justice. The film's concept was born after Duffy saw a dead woman being dragged out of a drug dealer's apartment, making him wish that he could take the law into his own hands. Here's what Duffy told Moviefone about his reasoning for making the actioner:
"Instinct is to knock on this guy's door and blow his f***ing head off. You can't do that. You'd like to. So I toyed with the fantasy that everybody has when they see that story on the news, whether you're the most liberal person in the world or the most conservative person in the world... A lot of people don't say it, but they feel it. This film was a way to help them indulge in that fantasy a bit."
"The Boondock Saints" is ideologically confrontational, but it's also quite funny and entertaining. Duffy might have wanted to portray his most righteous fantasies on the screen, but the film is so juvenile that it's difficult to take its pro-capital punishment themes seriously. Ultimately, that isn't even a knock on the film, as the humor and ultra-violence are the best things about "The Boondock Saints." Right now, you can check it out on Hulu if you're interested in revisiting or watching it for the first time.