This Cult '90s Action Thriller Is One Of The Most Divisive Movies Streaming On Hulu

"The Boondock Saints" divides folks for a variety of reasons. Some critics have less-than-favorably compared it to the films of Quentin Tarantino, calling it a poor copycat of the crime thrillers he made in the '90s. The aforementioned brothers even recite prayers and Bible passages before putting bullets in their enemies — an idea seemingly lifted straight out of "Pulp Fiction." Still, I'd argue that "The Boondock Saints" has enough of its own personality to stand out from the pack, for better or worse.

With that in mind, the movie is also an unabashed endorsement of vigilante justice. The film's concept was born after Duffy saw a dead woman being dragged out of a drug dealer's apartment, making him wish that he could take the law into his own hands. Here's what Duffy told Moviefone about his reasoning for making the actioner:

"Instinct is to knock on this guy's door and blow his f***ing head off. You can't do that. You'd like to. So I toyed with the fantasy that everybody has when they see that story on the news, whether you're the most liberal person in the world or the most conservative person in the world... A lot of people don't say it, but they feel it. This film was a way to help them indulge in that fantasy a bit."

"The Boondock Saints" is ideologically confrontational, but it's also quite funny and entertaining. Duffy might have wanted to portray his most righteous fantasies on the screen, but the film is so juvenile that it's difficult to take its pro-capital punishment themes seriously. Ultimately, that isn't even a knock on the film, as the humor and ultra-violence are the best things about "The Boondock Saints." Right now, you can check it out on Hulu if you're interested in revisiting or watching it for the first time.