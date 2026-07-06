What Darkwing From Invincible Looks Like In Real Life

"Invincible," the comics and animated series alike, is jam packed with homages to Marvel and DC superheroes. In the "Invincible" TV show's Season 2 finale, "I Thought You Were Stronger," Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) literally meets (a trademark friendly) Batman while hopping the multiverse.

Mark's universe has its own grim avenger of the night, though: Darkwing (Lennie James). While he lacks a bat motif, his costume has a cowl, utility belt, and triangular-edged cape like Batman does. Darkwing is also part of the Guardians of the Globe, thinly veiled stand-ins for the Justice League. The first big twist in "Invincible" is when Mark's superhero dad Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) kills the Guardians of the Globe at the end of Episode 1, "It's About Time."

"Invincible" later introduces a new Darkwing: Benjamin Taylor (Cleveland Berto), who had been the original Darkwing's sidekick as Nightboy. (Another obvious parody, this one of Batman's Boy Wonder sidekick Robin.) "Darkwing" is a name only slightly off from the Nightwing moniker that Robin I/Dick Grayson took after striking out on his own, and I doubt that's a coincidence.

Both Darkwings hail from Midnight City, which is where the Batman parody gets really blatant. In DC Comics, it's an aesthetic rule that in Gotham City, it always seems to be night time. The artists of "Batman: The Animated Series" even drew on black paper to make Gotham look darker, and that series often colored Gotham's sky red. Midnight City was cursed by a super-villain so that it is literally always night there, and fighting off criminals in that nightmarish metropolis turned Darkwing II into a brutal murderer. Both Darkwings are minor "Invincible" characters, but if you recognize their voices, that's with good reason.