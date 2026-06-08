10 Years Ago, Doctor Strange Almost Gave Us A Terrifying Marvel Villain's Big Screen Debut

2016's "Doctor Strange" made a puzzling choice with its main villain. For Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Doctor Stephen Strange, he faced Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen). In the comics, Kaecilius was a disciple of Baron Karl Mordo, a mere henchman with a handful of appearances back during the Stan Lee and Steve Ditko run on "Strange Tales" in the 1960s.

Nobody but the most ardent Doctor Strange fans would recognize the name Kaecilius. So, it's little surprise that director Scott Derrickson did not originally intend this character as the main villain of "Doctor Strange." His first choice for the movie's big bad was Nightmare, Lord of the Dream Dimension.

Nightmare was the original Doctor Strange villain; he debuted in Lee & Ditko's "Strange Tales" #110, which published the first-ever Doctor Strange story. Typically drawn with gray skin, pointed ears, and a green tunic, Nightmare feeds on the dreams (especially the negative ones) of sleeping humans. His native dimension is a surreal and often shifting landscape, reflecting the fluidity of dreams themselves. Though Nightmare predates Neil Gaiman's "Sandman" by three decades, one could think of him as an evil version of Morpheus/Dream.

As Derrickson told Empire back in 2016, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige convinced him Nightmare would complicate the movie too much:

"Kevin made a very cogent case. The trouble with starting with Nightmare is getting across the idea of the Dream Dimension as another dimension. The movie was challenging enough. It's already an exposition-heavy movie... Dormammu made the most sense. And he is the most present villain in the comics."

Dormammu is the overarching threat of "Doctor Strange," and the adversary Strange has to overcome in the climax, but Kaecilius is the one he faces down physically. Why, of all villains, did Derrickson choose Kaecilius?