The Pitt Star Gerran Howell Had A Small Role In One Of The 21st Century's Best War Movies

Fans of the HBO Max series "The Pitt" will recognize actor Gerran Howell as Dr. Dennis Whitaker, the young fourth-year med student in Season 1, and inexperienced mentor in Season 2. Howell is a Welsh-born actor who got his professional start in 2006, appearing in a small role in the movie "Crusade in Jeans" and on the TV series "Casualty." He got his big break via the horror/comedy series "Young Dracula," playing the eponymous 13-year-old Count. He appeared in all 66 episodes of the 5-season series, which overlapped with his appearances on the sci-fi series "The Sparticle Mystery." That show has a fun premise, as a particle accelerator accidentally snapped up everyone on Earth over the age of 15 and inserted them into a parallel universe. The kids back on Earth have to figure out the problem themselves.

Howell's career continued apace, landing film and TV jobs seemingly as they came. He played Jack on the oddball "Wizard of Oz" redux "Emerald City." That's the Tarsem Singh TV series, not to be confused with "Tin Man" or "Wicked" or any of the other Oz reduxes of recent vintage. Jack is the character who will eventually become Jack Pumpkinhead.

Howell's highest-profile pre-"Pitt" job came in 2019 when he had a tiny role in Sam Mendes' ambitious World War I drama "1917." For those who don't recall, "1917" was shot to make it look like it was a single, unbroken take, and (some bouts of unconsciousness notwithstanding) was told almost entirely in real time. "1917" was a huge Oscar darling at the time, racking up 10 Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Director. Roger Deakins won an Oscar for his cinematography, and it also won Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects.