Erin Moriarty Thinks Other Superhero Actors Are Jealous Of The Boys

"The Boys" earned its place in superhero history. An ultra-violent look at superheroes, the show broadly centered on a group of vigilantes who seek to take down corrupt heroes who abuse their powers. It was effective and interesting enough that other actors within the larger realm of superhero cinema were jealous of the show.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in honor of "The Boys" Season 5, Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight in the series, discussed the show as it was coming to a close. Starlight did some terrible things in "The Boys" despite being a hero. She wasn't a polished Marvel or DC poster child. When asked whether actors from more conventional superhero projects had said they wished their show or movie could do what this show does, Moriarty didn't mince words:

"They have. (Laughs.) They've also come up to me and said that they want the catharsis that us Boys actors are lucky to be a part of when it comes to taking on topical issues. There's so much, pardon my language, s**t going on in the world, and whether it's social or political commentary, I know that a lot of us have benefited from the cathartic element of being a part of a show that doesn't ignore those things."

She continued, "Other actors will primarily come up to me and say, 'I wish I was on a show that wasn't just specifically catered toward the genre, but also deals with the things that we're all observing and feeling uneasy about.'"

Moriarty was in a Marvel TV series, namely "Jessica Jones," before joining "The Boys." So she has some experience in that world. Marvel and DC can be limiting, and that can frustrate the actors playing in those sandboxes, as evidenced by Moriarty's comments.