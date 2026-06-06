10 Years Ago, Audiences Failed Lonely Island's Popstar - Today It's A Perfect Cult Classic

On June 3, 2016, the funniest movie ever made hit theaters, and none of you went to see it. Boo! Hiss! Shame!

That sounds hyperbolic, and I'm only sort of exaggerating. That particular June 3 marked the release of "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," one of only a handful of movies crafted by the group known as The Lonely Island: Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer, whom you might know better as the trio behind the "Saturday Night Live" digital shorts. Those other two movies — "Hot Rod," which was originally written by Pam Brady as a vehicle for Will Ferrell, and "MacGruber," a deliciously insane full-length version of an "SNL" sketch — flopped hard at the box office, and so did "Popstar." Thankfully, it's been correctly reappraised as a cult classic, and I'm here to tell you precisely why you need to drop everything you're doing right this very second and watch "Popstar."

If you have even a passing familiarity with "SNL" Digital Shorts, you know the brand of humor you can expect from The Lonely Island ... and you know that they're genuinely phenomenal at writing musical comedy. To be clear, musical comedy is hard. A lot of is atrocious. (Anyone doing outright parody songs whose legal name is not Al Yankovic should probably pay a hefty fine. Mr. Yankovic, by the way, is in this movie!) The Lonely Island excels at it for one reason: The music is actually good, and they take it seriously in a way that translates into some straight-up brilliant jokes that just so happen to be delivered via song. That's why "Popstar" centers around a fictional pop star named Connor4Real (hilariously, his actual name is Connor Friel) played by Samberg, who we follow throughout a ... tumultuous time in his career. (It's awesome.)