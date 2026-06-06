The Sci-Fi Book That Inspired Scarlett Johansson's Alien Movie Deserves A More Loyal Adaptation

Michel Faber's 2000 novel "Under the Skin" received a film adaptation in 2013 that was met with critical acclaim. Long before he won an Academy Award for "The Zone of Interest," director Jonathan Glazer took the lineaments of Faber's story to construct a deeply disturbing sci-fi horror film. It was an extremely effective exploration of consent, sexual assault, and identity, but it also left room for a full big screen realization of the original book.

The movie version of "Under the Skin" is full of uniquely unsettling moments that stay with you long after viewing. In that sense, you can't fault Glazer for his take on the story, which sees Scarlett Johansson play a mysterious woman named Laura who scours Northern Scotland for men to kidnap. What she needs these men for remains somewhat unclear even after we witness their harrowing final moments. We do find out that Laura is actually some sort of alien being who lures men to a derelict house where they're subsumed by a murky liquid. There's also a shady individual on a motorcycle (Jeremy McWilliams) who follows Laura, ensuring she successfully ensnares her victims. But the exact purpose of this macabre practice remains mysterious.

Glazer is more content to establish a supremely creepy tone and live in it, all of which is heightened by the naturalistic interactions in the movie — a result of Glazer using guerilla filmmaking methods and non-actors. The film therefore feels at once strikingly realistic yet uncanny and deeply uncomfortable. It's brilliant and one of the best sci-fi movies for non sci-fi fans. But it's also not the same story Faber originally told.