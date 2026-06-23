This Clint Eastwood Action Epic Is Easily The Actor's Most Overlooked '70s Movie

If the 1960s were when Clint Eastwood came to prominence, the 1970s were when he solidified his status as a screen legend. Interestingly enough, he did so often by playing against type and subverting his towering screen persona. He demonstrated a more empathetic side to his archetypal Western hero by becoming the head of a surrogate family in 1976's "The Outlaw Josey Wales" and also undermined his maverick cop persona — so emphatically established with 1971's "Dirty Harry" — when he played a bumbling detective in 1977's "The Gauntlet." Far from destroying his standing as a big screen hero, however, the film remains arguably his most fun and overlooked of the 70s.

Over on Letterboxd, a list of Eastwood's most popular films shows "The Gauntlet" is pretty low in the rankings (though his barely talked-about 1973 film "Breezy" is even lower). That's a bit of a shame as "The Gauntlet" is a heck of a lot of fun, allowing Eastwood to embrace mindless action in a movie that sees him navigate a perilous cat-and-mouse adventure from Las Vegas to Phoenix.

The action thriller, which Eastwood also directed, was a solid hit, making $35.4 million on a $5.5 million budget. Critics weren't exactly floored by the picture, but you would expect as much given this was basically an excuse for Eastwood to look cool as he blew things up and dodged things his enemies had blown up. It made for some of the best Eastwood movie moments and a film that almost certainly deserves more attention than it receives.